Trejo went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a steal in Thursday's victory over Miami.

Trejo got the Rockies on the board in the fourth inning, driving in Randal Grichuk with two outs. Trejo would later walk to lead off the seventh inning before swiping his third stolen base of the year. The 26-year-old infielder's gone just 2-for-19 over his last seven games while playing sparingly. He's now slashing .231/.260/.286 with 11 RBI and eight runs scored through 97 plate appearances this season.