Trejo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Trejo entered as a pinch runner and scored in the eighth inning before walking it off with his solo shot in the 11th. The homer was his first of the season in 46 contests. The infielder has added 14 RBI, 12 runs scored, eight doubles and four stolen bases over 128 plate appearances. Trejo doesn't have an immediate path to significant playing time -- his best bet would be to compete with Harold Castro at second base, which could earn Trejo a short-side platoon role.