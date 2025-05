The Rockies optioned Chivilli to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Chivilli has struggled out of the Rockies' bullpen this season, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 29.1 innings. He has given up nine runs over his last 4.1 frames, and the 22-year-old right-hander will look to regain his form in Triple-A.