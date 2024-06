The Rockies selected the contract of Kitchen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Across 23 games in Triple-A this season, Kitchen has a 3.00 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 33 innings. He will provide the Rockies with a southpaw option out of the bullpen. To make room for Kitchen, Colorado designated right-hander Geoff Hartlieb for assignment in a corresponding move.