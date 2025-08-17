default-cbs-image
The Rockies optioned Blalock to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Blalock surrendered 19 earned runs -- including five long balls -- in his past three starts and will now make his way back to Triple-A. The right-hander has failed to impress across 47 major-league innings this season with an 8.62 ERA and 1.79 WHIP.

