Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Demoted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Blalock to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Blalock surrendered 19 earned runs -- including five long balls -- in his past three starts and will now make his way back to Triple-A. The right-hander has failed to impress across 47 major-league innings this season with an 8.62 ERA and 1.79 WHIP.
