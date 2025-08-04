Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Roughed up during loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blalock (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings.
Blalock struggled from the start, giving up a two-run homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning followed by another to Spencer Horwitz in the second. The 24-year-old was coming off his only quality start of the season but couldn't carry that momentum forward, as he allowed multiple home runs for the third time in his nine appearances in 2025. The right-hander now sports a 7.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 38.2 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Goes six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Earns first win of season•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Remaining in rotation•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Solid in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Entering rotation Saturday•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Moves up to majors•