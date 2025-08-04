Blalock (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings.

Blalock struggled from the start, giving up a two-run homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning followed by another to Spencer Horwitz in the second. The 24-year-old was coming off his only quality start of the season but couldn't carry that momentum forward, as he allowed multiple home runs for the third time in his nine appearances in 2025. The right-hander now sports a 7.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 38.2 innings.