Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Called up to MLB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Fulford will take over as Colorado's backup catcher after the Rockies released Jacob Stallings. Fulford made his MLB debut earlier this season and went 1-for-8 with a solo home run over four games. However, he's slashing .314/.393/.608 in 117 plate appearances with Albuquerque this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Back in majors•
-
Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Tallies first big-league homer•
-
Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Making major-league debut•
-
Rockies' Braxton Fulford: Gets first big-league call-up•