The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Fulford will take over as Colorado's backup catcher after the Rockies released Jacob Stallings. Fulford made his MLB debut earlier this season and went 1-for-8 with a solo home run over four games. However, he's slashing .314/.393/.608 in 117 plate appearances with Albuquerque this season.