Fulford is starting behind home plate and batting ninth against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Fulford will make his first major-league start Wednesday after being called up by the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. Fulford started his season in Triple-A strongly with a .868 OPS, five home runs and 10 RBI across 44 plate appearances. Hunter Goodman will likely fill in as the Rockies' designated hitter for as long as Kris Bryant (back) is on the 10-day injured list.