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The Rockies optioned Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Fulford had a .591 OPS in 38 games with the Rockies last season but was unable to win the backup catcher job during spring training. The 27-year-old could get called up by the Rockies if Hunter Goodman or Brett Sullivan suffer an injury.

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