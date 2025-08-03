The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Fulford will be up with the Rockies for the fourth time this season after slashing .250/.262/.425 with one home run, one stolen base, 11 RBI and four runs over 42 plate appearances across his previous three stints in the big leagues. With Hunter Goodman and Austin Nola both healthy, Fulford will serve as the Rockies' No. 3 catcher and will likely be in line for limited playing time.