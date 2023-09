Doyle went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, four RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 14-5 win over the Dodgers.

Doyle knocked in two runs with each of his two hits in the contest. This was just his fifth multi-hit effort in 24 games in September, and he's batting .250 (20-for-80) for the month. That's better than his .199 mark on the year, which comes with a meager .584 OPS in 123 contests overall. Doyle has added nine home runs, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.