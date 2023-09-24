Doyle went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 loss against the Cubs.

Doyle laced a run-scoring double in the second inning before bunting his way on and stealing second base in the fourth. Known best for his fielding prowess and speed, the 25-year-old outfielder showcased the latter once again Saturday, giving him 20 steals in his rookie campaign. In 118 games this season, Doyle is hitting .197 with 15 doubles, nine home runs, 41 RBI and 45 runs scored across 371 at-bats.