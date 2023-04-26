Doyle went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Getting the start in center field and batting eighth, Doyle racked up a number of career firsts in his second MLB game after going 0-for-3 in his debut Monday. The 24-year-old might only have a small window to establish himself in the majors while Randal Grichuk (groin) completes his rehab assignment, but Doyle's power-speed combination makes him an intriguing fantasy target if he's able to stick around with the Rockies in a starting role.