Doyle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Despite going 7-for-13 at the dish to open the second half, Doyle finds himself on the bench for the fourth consecutive game. The Rockies haven't provided an explanation behind Doyle's ongoing absence from the lineup, and no reports have suggested that the two-time Gold Glove winner is dealing with any sort of injury. Yanquiel Fernandez has been the main beneficiary of Doyle exiting the lineup, as he'll crack the starting nine for the second time in three days.