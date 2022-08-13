Estevez pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Daniel Bard and Alex Colome both struggled in Thursday's win versus the Cardinals, so it's not surprising they were left in reserve Friday. Estevez stepped in seamlessly to pick up his second save of the campaign, facing Arizona's Nos. 5-7 hitters and retiring them on a combined 18 pitches (12 strikes). For the season, Estevez has a 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 38:18 K:BB, five holds, a blown save and a 3-4 record through 40 innings, but he's unlikely to unseat Bard as the Rockies' closer this year.