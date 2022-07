Estevez didn't allow a baserunner while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Padres.

Daniel Bard pitched in three of Colorado's last four games entering Thursday, which allowed Estevez to earn his first save of the campaign. Estevez is not likely to see many additional save chances this season -- barring Bard being traded -- as he has a 4.45 ERA and 26:15 K:BB across 30.1 frames.