The Rockies optioned Palmquist (shin) to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The 25-year-old was a bit behind schedule early in camp due to a shin injury, but he returned to make a couple Cactus League last Sunday and Thursday. Palmquist struggled to an 8.91 ERA and 27:25 K:BB over nine appearances in his first taste of the majors last season.