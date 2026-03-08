Rockies' Carson Palmquist: Bound for Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Palmquist (shin) to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
The 25-year-old was a bit behind schedule early in camp due to a shin injury, but he returned to make a couple Cactus League last Sunday and Thursday. Palmquist struggled to an 8.91 ERA and 27:25 K:BB over nine appearances in his first taste of the majors last season.
