Palmquist is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies at Coors Field.

Palmquist will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn after he was summoned from Triple-A Albuquerque last week to take over the starting spot that belonged to Bradley Blalock, who had been filling in for the injured Ryan Feltner (back). The 24-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut on the road Friday in Arizona, taking a loss while giving up five earned runs on six hits and one walk over four innings. Palmquist won't make for a comfortable streaming option Wednesday when he pitches at Coors Field for the first time, and he could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A after the start if Feltner is able to make a minor-league rehab appearance within the next few days and is deemed ready to return from the injured list the following week.