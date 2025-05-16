The Rockies are expected to call up Palmquist from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his major-league debut Friday in Arizona, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Palmquist has collected a 3.82 ERA and 45:18 K:BB over 35.1 innings covering seven starts in a difficult pitching environment at Albuquerque this season. The left-hander boasts a career 31.1 percent strikeout rate in the minors but also an 11.2 percent walk rate. Palmquist's stint in the big-league rotation could last more than one turn, as Ryan Feltner (back) still lacks a clear return date.