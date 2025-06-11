Palmquist did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Giants. He struck out two.

The left-hander was removed in the fifth inning after surrendering a home run to Willy Adames and issuing a walk to Heliot Ramos. Despite completing just four innings, allowing only two runs made this one of Palmquist's better outings of the season. Through five starts, the 24-year-old owns a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over 22 innings.