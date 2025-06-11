Rockies' Carson Palmquist: Logs four innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmquist did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Giants. He struck out two.
The left-hander was removed in the fifth inning after surrendering a home run to Willy Adames and issuing a walk to Heliot Ramos. Despite completing just four innings, allowing only two runs made this one of Palmquist's better outings of the season. Through five starts, the 24-year-old owns a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over 22 innings.
