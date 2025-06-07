The Rockies have named German Marquez as Saturday's starting pitcher versus the Mets.

Palmquist had originally been deemed Saturday's starter, but Marquez will get the nod instead. Per Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com, Palmquist isn't dealing with an injury -- instead, there was simply a miscommunication in lining up the rotation. Chase Dollander is now slated to start Sunday, so it's unclear when Palmquist will take his next turn as a starter.