Rockies' Carson Palmquist: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Palmquist to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Palmquist really struggled in two relief appearances during his most recent stint in the majors, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and seven walks over 3.2 innings. He'll likely go back into the rotation at Albuquerque.
