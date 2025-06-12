The Rockies optioned Palmquist to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Palmquist struggled in his first five starts at the major-league level, collecting a 7.77 ERA and 16:13 K:BB across 22 innings of work. The left-hander's demotion to Albuquerque suggests that Austin Gomber (shoulder) could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list to take the hill the next time a fifth starter is needed Sunday in Atlanta.