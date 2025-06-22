Rockies' Carson Palmquist: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Palmquist to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Palmquist has made seven starts across his two stints in the majors this season, and he'll head back to Triple-A with a 7.63 ERA and 22:18 K:BB across 30.2 innings. Kyle Freeland (back) is expected to return from the injured list this week to fill Palmquist's spot in the rotation.
