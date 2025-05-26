Palmquist (0-3) took the loss in Monday's game against the Cubs. He conceded two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings with four strikeouts.

The rookie southpaw held his own in Wrigley Field during this 92-pitch outing, producing his best work yet after allowing 11 earned runs over his first two starts. Palmquist limited the Cubs to just one extra-base hit as the pair of runs scored via a Dansby Swanson groundout in the first and a Kyle Tucker single in the fifth. With this effort, Palmquist lowered his ERA from 11.88 to 8.78 across 13.1 total innings. Things won't get easier for the 24-year-old, as he lines up to make his next start at the Mets this weekend.