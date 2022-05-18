Kuhl (3-2) took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk in three innings. He did not strike out a batter as the Rockies lost 10-7 Tuesday against the Giants.

Kuhl struggled from the beginning as Tommy La Stella led off the game with a homer. Five of the hits he allowed went for extra bases and two errors in the field by Brendan Rodgers didn't help to stop the bleeding. The 29-year-old has been hit hard in consecutive starts (both against the Giants), giving up 10 earned runs in 7.2 innings and allowing 19 baserunners. His ERA has ballooned from 1.82 to 3.86 over those innings.