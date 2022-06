Kuhl (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Guardians.

Kuhl allowed four hits in the second inning to account for all three of his runs. He was sharp otherwise and recorded his third start with at least seven strikeouts this season. Kuhl has maintained a 3.46 ERA across his last five starts, though he has a 1.77 WHIP while issuing 14 free passes across 26 frames.