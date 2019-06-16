Blackmon went 4-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Padres.

The 32-year-old led a 19-hit attack by the Rockies, Blackmon's third straight game with four hits. He's now slashing an absurd .581/.581/1.258 with five homers, 11 runs and 12 RBI through six games on the Rockies' current homestand, but all good things must come to an end -- after one more tilt against the Padres on Sunday, Colorado hits the road for nine games beginning Tuesday.