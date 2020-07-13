Blackmon (illness) arrived at the Rockies' camp Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Blackmon was quarantined in Georgia over the first several days of camp after he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23, but he cleared MLB protocol and was allowed to rejoin the team Monday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old experienced symptoms, and whether he'll be ready for the season opener July 24 remains to be seen.
