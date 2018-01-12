Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Avoids arbitration with Rockies
Blackmon agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
This was Blackmon's final offseason as an arbitration-eligible player, as he will hit the open market next winter. He received almost double the $7.3 million he received last offseason. Blackmon, who turns 32 in July, has been a fantasy stud for several years due to his stolen-base totals and Coors-aided batting averages, but last season he set career bests in most relevant offensive categories and also had his best year in the field since 2012. He is a surefire first-round pick in re-draft leagues.
