Blackmon (back) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Wednesday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon apparently felt good during a round of batting practice Tuesday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past two games with back spasms. The veteran outfielder, who is slashing .266/.309/.391 with one home run and five RBI in 16 games since the All-Star break, will face lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu in his return to action.