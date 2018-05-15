Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off
Blackmon is not in the lineup Tuesday in San Diego.
Blackmon had started every game since returning from a quad injury on April 14. On the season, he's hitting .275/.376/.549 with 11 homers and four steals in 37 games. David Dahl will get the start in center field Tuesday.
