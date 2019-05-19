Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 10th homer
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-5 loss for the Rockies against the Phillies on Sunday.
That's now 10 long balls on the season for the hot-hitting outfielder, who led off the game for Colorado with a solo blast off Jerad Eickhoff. The 32-year-old is now slashing .294/.354/.567 through 187 at-bats.
