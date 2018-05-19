Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Colorado's 6-1 victory over the Giants on Friday.

Blackmon had been in a bit of a slump lately that saw his normally sky-high batting average dip all the way down to .267, but he launched a ninth-inning long ball off the Giants' Jose Valdez for his 12th of the season. The 1-for-5 showing meant his average went down to .265 despite the homer but he's still getting on base at a .373 clip and boasting a robust .543 slugging percentage despite the recent slump and Blackmon is one of the best hitters in baseball, so there's little reason to believe he won't see his average climb back up toward its usual heights in short order.