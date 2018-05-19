Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 12th homer
Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Colorado's 6-1 victory over the Giants on Friday.
Blackmon had been in a bit of a slump lately that saw his normally sky-high batting average dip all the way down to .267, but he launched a ninth-inning long ball off the Giants' Jose Valdez for his 12th of the season. The 1-for-5 showing meant his average went down to .265 despite the homer but he's still getting on base at a .373 clip and boasting a robust .543 slugging percentage despite the recent slump and Blackmon is one of the best hitters in baseball, so there's little reason to believe he won't see his average climb back up toward its usual heights in short order.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Triples and scores twice Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Pops ninth homer Saturday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Stays in three hole Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart