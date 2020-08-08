Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Friday's win over the Mariners.

Blackmon extended Colorado's lead in the eighth inning with a lead-off homer against Yohan Ramirez. The long ball was the third of the year and second in as many nights for the 34-year-old, who has now extended his hitting streak to 11. On the season, Blackmon leads the Rockies in batting average (.423), on-base percentage (.446), hits (22) and RBI (15).