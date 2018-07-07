Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Launches 16th homer
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Colorado's 7-1 win over Seattle on Friday.
Blackmon went yard for the 16th time this season with this first-inning solo shot off Felix Hernandez. His .280/.353/.476 slash line through 327 at-bats would be considered terrific for most players, but it's actually lagging quite a bit behind the ridiculous standard he set last year, when he hit .331, posted an even 1.000 OPS, and clubbed 37 homers. He has remained a fantastic source of runs, as his current total of 65 leaves him at fifth in the league. This was also his second three-hit effort in his last three games, so hopefully that's a sign Blackmon is gearing up for a hot streak that will pump his other numbers back toward the lofty levels we know he's capable of.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting out series finale•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores twice, steals base Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers against Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in two in loss Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 12th homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...