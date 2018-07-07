Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Colorado's 7-1 win over Seattle on Friday.

Blackmon went yard for the 16th time this season with this first-inning solo shot off Felix Hernandez. His .280/.353/.476 slash line through 327 at-bats would be considered terrific for most players, but it's actually lagging quite a bit behind the ridiculous standard he set last year, when he hit .331, posted an even 1.000 OPS, and clubbed 37 homers. He has remained a fantastic source of runs, as his current total of 65 leaves him at fifth in the league. This was also his second three-hit effort in his last three games, so hopefully that's a sign Blackmon is gearing up for a hot streak that will pump his other numbers back toward the lofty levels we know he's capable of.