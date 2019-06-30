Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Launches 19th homer
Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
He took Clayton Kershaw deep in the third inning, his ninth homer in 21 games in June and 19th on the year. Blackmon's huge month has pushed his slash line up to .334/.380/.645, and the only disappointment in his 2019 numbers so far has been that the 32-year-old no longer seems like any kind of five-category threat -- he's gone just 2-for-4 on the basepaths this season.
