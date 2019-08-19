Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 win over Miami.

Blackmon enjoyed a nice weekend against the Marlins, going 4-for-7 with five runs scored and two homers in his last two games. The 33-year-old lefty owns a terrific .327/.373/.604 slash line with 26 long balls and 93 runs scored.