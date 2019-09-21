Play

Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Blackmon went back-to-back with Nolan Arenado with a solo homer off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. It was his fourth career long ball off Kershaw and his 30th home run of the season. Blackmon continues to lead the Rockies this year with a stellar .318 batting average.

