site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-charlie-blackmon-not-starting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon started the last eight games and will receive a day off after posting a .980 OPS during that stretch. Randal Grichuk will shift to right field while Yonathan Daza starts in center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read