Blackmon isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon started the first six games after the All-Star break and hit .231 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs. C.J. Cron is serving as the designated hitter while Yonathan Daza enters the lineup in center field.
