Blackmon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.

The lefty-hitting Blackmon sat out Tuesday's 12-6 loss with a lefty (Nick Lodolo) on the mound, but it's a bit more surprising that he's on the bench again Wednesday while rigth-hander Frankie Montas takes the hill for Cincinnati. The Rockies will give Brenton Doyle a start at designated hitter in Blackmon's stead while Sam Hilliard patrols center field.