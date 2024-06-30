Blackmon went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday against the White Sox.
Blackmon was activated from the injured list after missing 11 days with a hamstring injury. He immediately retook the leadoff role for the Rockies, displacing Brenton Doyle from the role.
