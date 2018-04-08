Blackmon (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon will be withheld from the starting lineup after exiting Saturday's game early with apparent back tightness. It doesn't appear that he's dealing with a serious injury and it's likely that the Rockies are simply exercising caution with their prized outfielder. Blackmon will remain a day-to-day case heading into Monday's series opener with the Padres. Mike Tauchman draws the start in center field in his absence.