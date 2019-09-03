Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slaps three doubles in loss
Blackmon went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI in the Rockies' 16-9 defeat to the Dodgers on Monday.
The trio of two-baggers now gives Blackmon 40 on the season, extending what was already a career high. It's been a disappointing season for the Rockies, but that can't be blamed on their veteran outfielder, who is turning in another fantastic campaign at the dish to the tune of a .320/.364/.587 slash line with 27 homers and 75 RBI through 506 at-bats. If there's any knock on Blackmon's campaign, it's that he's only swiped two bases after recording double-digit steals in each of the last five seasons.
