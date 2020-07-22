Blackmon (not injury related) is in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Rangers, batting third.

Blackmon has been working his way back to full strength after testing positive for COVID-19 in late June and has been in a training program that should put him on track for Opening Day. The 34-year-old is in the lineup for the second consecutive exhibition game, signaling that he should be ready to return for Friday's season opener against the Rangers.