Blackmon is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Blackmon started at designated hitter and batted leadoff for both of his first two games since returning from the injured list, but he'll take a seat Wednesday for a day game after a night game. Ryan McMahon will get a day out of the field and replace Blackmon as the Rockies' DH.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Tallies two hits in return•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: At leadoff in return from IL•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resumes full activities•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not ready for rehab games•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•