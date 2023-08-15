Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Monday's 6-4 win over Arizona.

Blackmon returned after a two-month absence necessitated by a fracture in his right hand. The veteran didn't show any signs of rust, reaching base three times from the leadoff spot. One of his hits was an infield single leading off the eighth inning that sparked a four-run frame in the come-from-behind victory. Blackmon began the game as the Rockies' designated hitter before moving into right field in the ninth. He'll likely work as the team's DH most games moving forward.