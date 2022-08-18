Blackmon's early exit in Thursday's 13-0 loss to the Cardinals is being attributed to a hamstring injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Blackmon appeared to tweak his hamstring while running out an infield single in his lone plate appearance of the day in the top of the first inning. He played defense in the bottom of the inning before he was ultimately replaced by Wynton Bernard in right field an inning later. After the game, manager Bud Black told Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post that he believes Blackmon will be OK in a couple of days, so Blackmon is seemingly on track to avoid a trip to the injured list but doubtful to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Giants.