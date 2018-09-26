Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Two-hit game with two runs scored
Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
Blackmon hit an RBI double -- his 29th two-bagger of the year -- off starter Vince Velasquez in the fourth inning, and has now recorded a hit in all but two games in the month of September. Blackmon is hitting .364 with four homers, 10 RBI and 18 runs in 23 games over that span. The 32-year-old leads the NL with 114 runs scored this season, and he's once again put up a hearty slash line to the tune of .289/.358/.492 with 27 homers and 66 RBI.
